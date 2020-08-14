Brits in Spain towns warned to stay inside at night as 18 people hit by ‘mosquito bug’

Spain has issued a health alert warning tourists in two towns to stay inside at night after 18 people were struck down by a ‘mosquito bug’.

Health officials in Andalusia say those ill have contracted the serious bug viral meningoencephalitis which can be transmitted by mosquitoes.

All but two have been admitted to hospital and five are in intensive care.

The outbreak is in the province of Seville and so far concentrated in the Puebla del Río and Coria del Río districts which are within the Guadalquivir marsh area.

Email us about your holiday experiences, good or bad, at [email protected]

“All the necessary samples have been taken and sent to the reference laboratory in order to determine the cause,” said a Ministry of Health spokesperson.

An alert has been issued in the municipalities as investigators try to establish a common link between the cases.

Residents and tourists are being urged not to stay outdoors between dusk and dawn.

Health chiefs are also advising the use of mosquito nets on windows and doors and leaving lights off so as not to attract the insects.

“Correct body hygiene must be followed daily,” says the health department.

“Avoid intense perfumes and wear clothing that covers the skin as much as possible and shake it before use if it has been laid outside.

“Make proper use of repellents, strictly following the recommendations on the mode and frequency of use described by the manufacturer.

“If you use sun cream, apply it first, let it soak in for twenty minutes, and then apply the mosquito repellent.”

Further tests are being carried out on the 18 patients to see if they have contracted a more serious form of the virus, such as Nile fever or lymphocytic chorimeningitis.

Four have come back as negative.

Nile fever has a 10 per cent risk of death among patients with nervous system symptoms whilst lymphocytic chorimeningitis is usually transmitted by rats.

Meningoencephalitis also known as encephalomeningitis is an inflammation of the brain and its surrounding protective membranes.

It resembles both meningitis and encephalitis.

Both Coria del Río and Puebla del Río, with a total population of just over 40,000, are by rivers.

Those infected with viral meningoencephalitis suffer from body aches, diarrhea, fever, headaches and nausea.