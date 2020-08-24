Brits in two Greece holiday resorts face strict rules as coronavirus cases rise

Officials in Greece have banned parties and made it mandatory to wear a face mask outside in two popular holiday resorts as they try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

All gatherings are limited to nine people on the island of Mykonos and the coastal region of Halkidiki from today.

Only four people or six close relatives are allowed to share a table at restaurants.

Masks are compulsory in all public spaces, indoors and outdoors.

The restrictions are set to run until August 31 as officials try to stop the rise in infections, following 106 new cases yesterday.

On Tuesday, Greece recorded 269 coronavirus cases infections, its highest daily tally since its first case was detected on Feb 26.

The rise in cases has led to fears that the country could be removed from the UK’s ‘safe’ travel list.

All live parties, religious processions and open-air markets are now banned under the new rules.

It follows the government imposing a night time curfew from midnight until 7am on bars and restaurants in Mykonos, Santorini, Corfu, Rhodes, Zante and Crete.

Officials have also been urging young people to wear masks as they return from holidays, as many countries across the world report spikes linked to young people flouting the rules.

But on Tuesday, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias told reporters that despite the increase, Greece continued to be in a “better situation” compared with other European countries.

Based on the latest data up to Thursday, Greece has recorded a total of 7,934 Covid-19 infections and 235 deaths.

Mykonos, which has a reputation as a party islands, authorities have clamped down following a string of busy beach parties.

Greece is currently on the ‘safe’ travel list, meaning holidaymakers do not have to self-isolate after visiting.

And is is exempt from the current Foreign Office advice warning against non-essential travel abroad.

But the recent rise in cases is said to have officials concerned, with the country now under extra scrutiny.

Last night, Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago were removed from the ‘safe’ list, and the FCO now warns against travelling there.

Last week, Tory Grant Shapps said countries faced scrutiny if more than 20 new cases per 100,000 were being recorded over seven days.

Currently, there are about 11 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 of the population in the UK.

Speaking about quarantine on return from holidays, Mr Shapps warned holidaymakers to be prepared to self-isolate if they travel, as restrictions could be imposed at short notice.

He told BBC Breakfast: “Regardless of where you’re going, having been caught out on this myself, everybody will be travelling with their eyes open this summer because this virus is incredibly unpredictable, and all the more so in the countries where we don’t have any control with the way that the response is being handled.

“So people should always, I think, be prepared, if they’re going away to think about what would happen if a country then did require quarantine on return.”