Brits racing home from France now face quarantine after last minute ferry delay

Holidaymakers rushing home from France in a bid to beat the ­quarantine deadline have described “Covid-ball run” chaos.

Around 160,000 people cut their breaks short after the Government ordered all those arriving after 4am yesterday to isolate for two weeks.

Travellers told of scenes like car race film Cannonball Run as drivers raced to overtake each other on motorways and beat the clock.

But there was agony for some when a ferry due to get into Dover at 4am was delayed by 45 minutes.

One couple booked on that ferry managed to get home in time by catching an earlier boat after a madcap 10-hour drive.

University lecturer Matt Barlow, 43, who was camping in the south of France with Nicola Booth, 34, said: “It was madness. It was like ‘Covid-ball Run’. There were loads of English registration plates and you kept seeing the same people as you overtook each other.”

The couple from Rochdale, Gtr Manchester, were among half a ­million Brits on holiday in France when the new quarantine rules were revealed late on Thursday following a rise in French cases.

Nicola said: “Announcing it at 11pm France time was ridiculous. Loads of people at our campsite had no idea the next morning.

“It just encouraged people to go on a mad rat race to get home and beat quarantine. It’s dangerous.”

A family from Manchester also managed to beat the deadline after a 10-hour drive to Calais from the Dordogne.

Dad Matt, 40, said: “We literally got on the last available train.”

Asked about the UK’s decision, he added: “How much swearing are you allowed to include if I give you my honest views on the Government?

“They’re a complete shambles, beyond incompetent. They need to be clearer and give more warning.”

A classical music band from Scotland also arrived back with 10 minutes to spare after chartering a fishing boat to cross the Channel.

The 13-strong Dunedin Consort, from Edinburgh, had been due back on Eurostar at 5pm yesterday after a gig in Normandy. The quarantine rules would have forced the self-employed musicians to cancel gigs.

Chief exec Jo Buckley said: “This is the impossibility of planning ­concerts amid the changing rules.

“It was a calm crossing and we all had a snooze and a glass of wine.”

Meanwhile, a family from Stockport arrived home yesterday to learn they would have to quarantine after driving through France.

Dad Ruben Fuguett, 51, branded it was “very frustrating”.

Tonight it emerged Greece could be next on the quarantine list as its infection rate creeps up.

Defending the rules, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We have got to be absolutely ruthless, even with our closest and dearest friends and partners.

“In a pandemic, you don’t allow our population to be reinfected or the disease to come back in.”

Last night, Which? travel editor Rory Boland said: “The burden ­disproportionately falls on ­holidaymakers, thousands of whom are likely to be significantly out of pocket.”