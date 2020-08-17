Brits returning from France allowed ONE supermarket trip on way home and told not to walk pets during 14-day quarantine

BRITS returning from France are allowed ONE supermarket trip on their way home before spending two weeks in quarantine.

Travellers are also told not to walk their dogs during the 14-day isolation period or they could face a £1,000 fine.

The Government took France off the travel corridor list after a surge of fresh cases in the country.

Now holidaymakers travelling from France to the UK will have to self-quarantine for two weeks.

People are urged to order their food shopping online or ask friends to help them out with deliveries.

A Government source told the Telegraph that people could go to the supermarket on the way home from the airport – but only as a last resort.

Official advice states you can leave the house for “basic necessities like food and medicines, but only in exceptional circumstances such as where you cannot arrange for these to be delivered”.

It also means dog owners will need to look to friends or relatives for walks – or they could face fines of up to £1,000.

But parents whose children are unable to attend school due to quarantine will not be penalised, according to Government guidance.

A Department for Transport source said schools will be required to “offer each child a remote education”.

Half a million Brits are thought to have been caught up in the French quarantine chaos.

Thousands made a last minute dash to get home on Friday after the Government gave holidaymakers just one days’ notice.

One group was forced to charter a fishing boat to get home while others had to leave family members behind in order to get back for work.

But with flights fully booked and the Channel Tunnel packed, many missed the deadline of 4am on Saturday.

Alexis Walmsley, from Basingstoke, missed the last Eurostar from Paris to London before the deadline and now faces 14 days of quarantine with her disabled son.

And one mum was forced to leave two of her children in France with her husband as she fled on the last Eurostar train so she would not miss work.

Many desperate holidaymakers were faced to pay exorbitant prices to get home, with British Airways selling tickets for a flight from Paris to London Heathrow on Friday night for £452.

The same journey on a Saturday could be made with the airline for just £66.

Another 500,000 Brits due to travel to France in the coming weeks have had their plans thrown into disarray.

Cases of Covid-19 have been rising in the holiday hotspot, which today recorded more than 3,000 coronavirus cases for the second day in a row.

Flights are still departing from the UK to France, but the UK government advises against “all but essential travel”.

Many Brits not wishing to travel will be entitled to choose between re-booking or a cash refund.

But you need to wait for the operators to cancel to claim refund – do not cancel the holiday yourself.