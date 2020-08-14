Brits returning from France face compulsory quarantine

LONDON

The British government announced Thursday that France will be taken off the UK’s list of coronavirus travel corridors from Saturday morning, meaning those returning to Britain will have to quarantine for two weeks.

“Data shows we need to remove France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba from our list of #coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN. If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted.

The Sun reported that there were half a million Britons in France who would be attempting to come back home before the decision kicks in.

While on a trip to Northern Ireland earlier in the day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We have got to be absolutely ruthless about this, even with our closest and dearest friends and partners. I think everybody understands that.”

“We can’t be remotely complacent about our own situation. Everybody understands that in a pandemic, you don’t allow our population to be reinfected or the disease to come back in.”