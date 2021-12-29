Brits reveal the words Disney World employees don’t understand – and need to be TRANSLATED – when spoken with an English accent.

Brits reveal the words Disney World employees don’t understand – and need to be TRANSLATED – when they speak with an English accent.

Translators were even needed for some of the words.

A British vacationer shared a phrase that American Disney World employees could never understand on Facebook.

“We had a bit of a communication breakdown yesterday at the snack counter in Disney Studios.The lady couldn’t understand ‘three bottles of water,'” they wrote.

“This isn’t a new thing; for some reason, asking for water in a British accent is one of the most perplexing things ever.”

However, things took a turn for the worse when the lady had to call a colleague to interpret… how embarrassing.

“Nothing makes you feel more British than asking for water in America.”

Other Brits who had had similar experiences responded to the post.

“This happened to us as well!” one person responded. “At SeaWorld, we had to ask for ‘war-der’ – only then was it possible.”

“Every time we ordered two, we got three,” wrote another.

Only the two of us were present, and [we]showed two fingers.”

Another person encountered an accent barrier, but this time with a tomato.

“Please don’t let us have a tomato with that,” they wrote.

We’ll have to say it with our best American drawl.”

“We went to Burger King and the Americans couldn’t understand us asking for a Whopper,” another person said.

“My mother once had a very long conversation trying to request some butter – the staff member just couldn’t get it,” someone else wrote.

“When my mother tried the Queen’s English, the staff member responded, ‘oh, you mean bu’er.'”

