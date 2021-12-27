Brittany Wilson is accused of killing her boyfriend with a SWORD in one of seven shocking murders committed by women.

Brittany Wilson, accused of murdering her boyfriend with a SWORD, is one of seven shocking female homicides.

We’re taking a look back at seven other female killers as Brittany Wilson faces charges for killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve.

Wilson, 32, was apprehended on the front lawn of her Missouri home on Friday, covered in blood.

Wilson’s story is just one of many chilling tales of females charged or convicted of brutal murders throughout history.

The “Black Widow” was Buenoano’s moniker.

She was found guilty of murdering her husband with arsenic and drowning her partially paralyzed son years later.

She was also found guilty of attempting to kill her boyfriend.

In 1998, she was put to death in the electric chair.

After being charged with 11 counts of murder, Barraza earned the moniker “La Mataviejitas,” or “the old lady killer.”

For killing elderly women in Mexico City, she received a sentence of 759 years in prison.

Some speculate that the serial killer’s mother was an alcoholic who sold her to an abusive man for three beers.

Barraza is currently incarcerated at the age of 64.

Gilbert was found guilty of injecting a lethal dose of epinephrine into four of her victims, all veterans, while working as a nurse.

She was also found guilty of attempted murder in two separate incidents.

In 2001, she was sentenced to life in prison for the murders at a Northampton, Massachusetts, VA hospital.

In 1988, Puente was charged with poisoning several of her tenants in order to steal their Social Security benefits.

While running a boarding house in Sacremento with elderly or mentally disabled tenants, she committed the crimes.

On her patio, the remains of four women and three men were discovered.

She was sentenced to life in prison and died in 2011 while incarcerated.

Allitt, dubbed the “Angel of Death,” was found guilty of murdering four children, attempting to murder three more, and causing grievous bodily harm to six more by inducing them to overdose on insulin.

She was diagnosed with Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental illness in which a caregiver intentionally makes a child ill in order to gain attention.

She was apprehended in the United Kingdom in 1991 and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Between 1920 and 1954, Doss was convicted of killing 11 people.

The Giggling Granny, the Lonely Hearts Killer, the Black Widow, and Lady Blue Beard have all been nicknames for her.

In 1954, she admitted to killing four husbands, two children, her sister, mother, two grandchildren, and a mother-in-law.

In 1965, she succumbed to cancer while incarcerated.

