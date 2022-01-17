Brixton Academy’s Idles receives a positive review.

Brixton Academy’s Idles, reviewed: A work in progress

The show was full of magical chaos and snarling vocals, which sparked mosh pits.

Idles haven’t played a proper headline show in London in nearly two years.

The Bristol post-punk band has doubled their back catalogue in that time, releasing the number one Ultra Mono in 2020 and the menacing Crawler in 2021, which explores vocalist Joe Talbot’s experiences with addiction and recovery.

It was revealing and experimental, demonstrating that Idles are more than a shouty punk band enraged by the world.

This was the first of four shows at Brixton Academy, and it was an opportunity to hear both for the first time.

As they walked onto the stage, the five-piece was greeted with a hero’s welcome, but due to technical difficulties, they were cut off in the middle and forced to play several minutes of ambient noise.

The slow-burning introspection of “MTT 420 R” didn’t exactly explode with excitement when they finally started playing it.

People started screaming when they played their early single “Mother” and its big, anthemic chorus – “the best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich.”

“Over the last two years, our path has been a privileged one.”

Before “The Lights Come One,” another spiky, insular song, Talbot explained, “We hope we make you feel as good as you make us feel.”

This 90-minute set was jam-packed with magical moments.

“Never Fight a Man With a Perm” was chaotic, “Progress” was beautiful and snarling, and “I’m Scum” sparked the mosh pits.

“That song is why we’re known as the Kaiser Chiefs of noise rock,” Talbot chuckled.

This band is confident and outspoken; they don’t hold back their views (anti-royals, pro-immigration), but it took a while for them to appear to be having fun.

“We may appear rusty, but we’ve been practicing,” Talbot explained.

“It’s just that we’re not very good.”

That isn’t true, but it did feel like a work in progress during this performance.

Half of their songs were festival-ready, while others sounded as if they were pining for the sweaty basement venues where Idles got their start.

Brixton is caught in the middle of it all.

