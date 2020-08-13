Brompton Offers £30 Pay Monthly Bike Subscription for the Tentative Cyclist

Folding bike expert Brompton is about to bring something similar to the smartphone model to the cycling world, with a £30 a month contract getting riders a bike on a 12-month deal that includes insurance and servicing. You don’t get to keep the bike at the end, though. It’s more like a car hire scheme with half the wheels and a harder seat.

The £30 monthly deal is for riders who sign up to a one-year bike supply contract, with Brompton also set to offer a costlier £42 monthly option, if you would like your bike on a rolling, lower commitment PAYG-style deal, because you’re not sure you can hack this exercising lark. Have them arrange for it to be picked up in October, when there are days when cycling to work is not as glamorous an option as it seems now, and that’s masses of money saved on buying one upfront to sit in the hallway until next April.

The service launches with just the M3L manual model at first, although the firm’s electric option will be joining the range soon, presumably in time for winter crying-into-a-headwind season. [Guardian via Business Green]