Broncos cross-code star Izaia Perese is stood down after being charged with drug offences 

Promising rugby league talent Izaia Perese has been immediately stood down by Brisbane Broncos after being charged with drug offences.

The Broncos confirmed the NRL integrity unit have been informed of the development and the former Wallabies prospect will be unable to fulfil club duties.

‘Standing down Izaia is not a judgement of his guilt or innocence, but recognition that this is a serious matter,’ Broncos boss Paul White said on Monday.

‘We have discussed our course of action and the reasoning behind it with Izaia, and he understands the action we have taken.

‘We will review the matter as it moves through the legal process.’

A Queensland under-16s representative, Perese switched to rugby union in his teens and played alongside the likes of Kalyn Ponga and Brodie Croft.

He went on to play a total 17 games with the Queensland Reds between 2016-18, before moving back to league and joining the Broncos early last year.

Perese went on to make his NRL debut off the bench against Penrith in round 22, and made one more appearance in the final game of the regular season.

The 22-year-old is considered one of Brisbane’s brightest young stars, and looked set to provide some depth in coach Anthony Seibold’s backline in 2020.