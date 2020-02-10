Broncos, Panthers reveal NRL Nines squads

Payne Haas, David Fifita, Brodie Croft, Nathan Cleary, Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau are among the biggest NRL names set to play in next week’s NRL Nines.

Brisbane and Penrith became the first two clubs to unveil their squads on Friday for the two-day exhibition tournament in Perth.

Broncos stars Anthony Milford and newly-appointed captain Alex Glenn were also named in a strong 18-man group that includes club legend Corey Parker.

It will be Croft’s first outing in Brisbane colours since his move from Melbourne.

The Panthers also released their contingent, which also boasts first-grade regulars in Josh Mansour, Dylan Edwards, and Dean Whare.

Promising playmakers Jarome Luai and Matt Burton, who are vying for the No.6 jumper vacated by James Maloney, will also feature.

Like Croft, the event will be Koroisau’s first appearance for Penrith since departing the club for Manly in 2015.

Meanwhile, Newcastle also confirmed former star Kurt Gidley will join the likes of Parker, Andrew Ryan, Pat Richards and Michael Gordon to come out of retirement to play.

“Proud and excited to pull the jersey back on. I pulled it on 251 times, which I’m very grateful for,” Gidley told the Knights website.

“So to get this opportunity again from the coach, it’s a big surprise.

“But looking forward to be back around the playing group, back around some younger guys who haven’t played or met before.”