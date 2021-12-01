Brooke Shields’ new Netflix movie A Castle for Christmas was shot in Scotland.

Where did Brooke Shields’ new Netflix film A Castle for Christmas take place?

The new release includes beautiful scenes from Scotland.

With Christmas approaching, Netflix has released A Castle For Christmas, a new Christmas rom-com starring Hollywood star Brook Shields.

The film follows Sophie Brown (played by Ms Shields), an American best-selling author who travels to Scotland after becoming embroiled in a scandal.

Upon her arrival, she falls in love with, and then purchases, a Scottish castle when she discovers it is for sale.

However, the castle’s owner, a Scottish duke named Myles (the Duke of Dunbar), is hesitant to sell his property to a foreigner and clashes with the American author.

The duke does everything in his power to keep her from purchasing the land.

The pair butt heads all the time after the duke refuses to leave the castle.

However, with the Christmas spirit in the air, they find themselves unintentionally building a budding romance.

The mesmerizing Scottish surroundings in which Sophie finds herself will leave audiences speechless.

Here’s a list of all the different locations where A Castle For Christmas was shot.

It should come as no surprise to learn that the movie was shot in Scotland.

Filmed in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, a significant portion of the film was shot in Edinburgh, including its airport, where Brooke’s character Sophie arrives at the start of the movie.

The cast also spent time in West Edinburgh, Queensferry, where they shot footage and photographs at Delmany House, a 19th century gothic mansion with views of the Firth of Forth.

Delmany House is used as Dunbar Castle, which Sophie visits and falls in love with despite the fact that it is not a castle.

The cast filmed at Tantallon Castle, which has become a tourist attraction, after traveling to East Lothian, which is known for its gorgeous castles and Scottish beaches.

Tantallon Castle, which dates from the 1300s and overlooks the Firth of Forth and Bass Rock, is the ruin of a once-magnificent fortress built by William, Earl of Douglas.

The Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, a luxurious hotel, is also featured in the movie.

Unfortunately, the film has received negative feedback from Scots.

The film has been dubbed “the most accurate depiction of Scotland ever seen on screen” by the official Netflix account on Twitter.

However, Scots quickly expressed their reactions to the film on social media, which were overwhelmingly negative.

