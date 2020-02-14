Brooklyn Nets share special message of strength with China to battle coronavirus

NEW YORK, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — During the Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors game at Barclays Center in New York on Wednesday evening, the Nets shared its words of encouragement to China in the battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

At halftime, a video was displayed on the arena’s center hung scoreboard with a message from Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie that said, “I want to take the time to talk to everybody in China who is fighting the coronavirus outbreak. We send our sympathy. We want you to overcome it, and send our prayers.”

“We know that with your fighting spirit, that virus has no chance,” said Dinwiddie.

Following the video, a message from the Nets read, “We Stand Together With You” in English and Chinese.

Two weeks ago, the Nets also hosted a Chinese Culture Night during Spring Festival to celebrate the Lunar New Year.