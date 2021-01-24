Trending
Brooks scores 25 to lift Guangdong over Fujian in CBA

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Marshon Brooks scored 25 points as the Guangdong Southern Tigers saw off the Fujian Sturgeons 137-122 in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Sunday.

Brooks had his 25 points in only two quarters, including a decisive 14-point play in the second.

Zhou Peng added 22 and Sonny Weems had 17 points and 10 assists for Guangdong. Robert Golden scored a game-high 28 points and Andrew Nicholson contributed 27 for Fujian.

Fujian stormed to a 13-2 run at the beginning of the first quarter, only to see Guangdong answer with a 6-0 run before Ren Junfei dominated the paint to help Guangdong take a 28-24 lead into the second quarter.

Brooks was on fire as he notched 14 points in a single quarter to gift the defending champions a 72-54 advantage at halftime.

A 6-0 spurt after the break helped Guangdong increase the lead to 24 points and the second half turned into a training session.

“We showed diverse attacking styles in the game and we played effectively in the second half,” Guangdong’s coach Du Feng said after the game. Enditem

