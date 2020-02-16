Brother marches ahead of sister’s coffin at her funeral

Between a guard of honour formed by hundreds of school children, a brave young boy led a marching band in front of hearse carrying his sister’s coffin.

Michael Sakr, 13, choked back tears as he took off his blazer at the end of his sister Veronique’s funeral on Tuesday, and picked up a drum to join his band mates.

He then led the band down a street lined with more than 500 mourners in a show of respect to Veronique whose life was cruelly snatched away in an alleged drink drive accident at Oatlands, on February 1.

Her funeral came a day after cousins Antony, 12, Angelina, 11, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, were farewelled in a huge service at Our Lady of Lebanon church in Harris Park.

Thousands who crammed into the Santa Sabina College chapel in Strathfield, where Veronique had just started Year 6, heard how after learning of the tragic accident, Michael asked: ‘Dad, how do I do it?’.

His dad answered: ‘Do what?’. To which Michael replied: ‘Live my life without her?’.

A brave Michael supported his mother Bridget into the school chapel for the funeral service where mourners heard how the siblings shared a ‘beautiful and unrivalled’ bond.

Veronique and her cousins Antony, 12, Angelina, 11, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, died when they were struck by an accused drunk driver at Oatlands, in Sydney’s north west, on February 1.

Through tears, Mrs Sakr told mourners her ‘heart is in agony’, but she is comforted knowing her Veronique is now in heaven with ‘the angels and saints’.

‘Our Veronique is with you right now, with our father and all our angels and saints.’

Mrs Sakr revealed the final conversation they shared the day Veronique was killed.

‘She said to me on the day she went to heaven: ‘Mummy, you know I love talking to older people and younger people’,’ she said.

A day after speaking glowingly about the Abdallah children, Monsignor Shora Maree told mourners how an encounter Veronique was simply ‘unforgettable’.

‘Her teachers said that at the end of a long day, whenever they saw Veronique her smile gave them a lift,’ Mons Shora said.

‘The family said they have been contacted by people saying: ‘I met your daughter once and I can’t forget her’.’

The hundreds gathered heard how despite her age, she had already pledged to care for her parents in later life.

‘Bridget, you said that because of the way she saw you take care of your parents, Veronique has said: ‘I’ll take care of you mum when you grow old’.

Her older brother Michael laughed as the chapel was told how Veronique has always been a ‘bossy’ sister.

‘She was bossy to you as a brother, well what’s she going to be like with Jesus up there?’ Monsignor Shora joked.

The congregation also heard how Veronique’s parents Bob and and Bridget had pledged to forgive alleged drunk driver Samuel William Davidson.

In a statement released ahead of the funeral, the Sakr family said Veronique had an ‘incredible sense of compassion and empathy for others’.

‘She always opened her kind heart to everyone who was in need of a friend,’ her parents said.

‘Our beautiful girl embraced all that life had to offer. She loved to dance, kick a ball, rock-climb and endlessly swim in the pool or beach.’

‘Veronique will always be loved and eternally missed. She was an angel on earth and now is in heaven’, the parents said.

In the wake of the tragedy, the families of the four children pledged to set up a road safety charity in their honour.

Danny and Leila Abdallah – whose three children were farewelled on Monday – and the Sakr family made the announcement on Tuesday.

‘We intend for establish a charitable foundation to honour the memories of Veronique, Antony, Angelina and Sienna,’ the families said.

‘(It will be) for the purpose of improving road safety programs and initiatives across Australia.’

The Abdallah family has mostly carried the load in being the public face of the disaster, frequently visiting the crash site and making numerous public statements.

Leila Abdallah made the extraordinary act of forgiving the driver who allegedly killed the four children and injured three others.

Veronique’s parents pledged to do the same.

Mrs Abdallah was praised by Monsignor Shora Maree during her three children’s funeral on Monday, as was her husband Danny for the love and strength they showed in grief.

‘Leila you said the words of forgiveness that stunned the world. That doesn’t come from something human, it comes from the divine,’ he said.

‘Wow. What an inspiration for all of us. We’ve seen the renewal of faith for many.’

The four children were walking in a group along Bettington Road to buy ice cream on a 40C degree night when they were struck.

Three other kids with them were injured, with their cousins Charbel Kassas still fighting for life in hospital.

Truck driver Samuel William Davidson, 29, has been charged with 20 offences including four counts of manslaughter.

Police will allege he had a blood alcohol level of 0.150 when he lost control of his 4WD, drove up the kerb and hit the group of children.