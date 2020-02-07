Brown apologizes to Steelers for ‘distractions’

Antonio Brown’s apology tour continued Thursday with the free agent wide receiver telling the Pittsburgh Steelers he was sorry for being a distraction.

“I apologize to those guys for the distractions, the unwanted attention that I probably caused those guys, to the organization,” Brown told 93.7 The Fan when asked if he had anything to say to his former teammates, coaches and employers in Pittsburgh.

“Obviously you want to clear out any baggage or any disrespect or unintended attention that was brought on to the organization.

“These guys gave me an opportunity when I was 21 years old. I’m forever grateful to those guys, to have the opportunity to not only play with those guys but to be in so many amazing moments. We’ve been through so much. I’m forever grateful and indebted to this organization.”

Brown, who played his first nine seasons with the Steelers (2010-18), burned several bridges both before and after he was traded to the Oakland Raiders in March 2019.

He was benched for Pittsburgh’s Week 17 game in 2018, tweeted disparaging comments about Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and openly feuded with receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Last week, Brown apologized to the NFL for his “past behavior.” He also apologized to “everyone who I may have offended or disrespected” in the Hollywood (Fla.) police department.

Brown is facing multiple charges in Florida over a dispute with a moving-truck driver at his Florida home. He is also still being investigated by the NFL under its personal conduct policy over a lawsuit filed by a former trainer that alleges Brown sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Brown, 31, played in just one game during the 2019 season after being cut by both the Raiders and the New England Patriots.

A four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Brown told 93.7 The Fan he doesn’t know what his future holds.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do right now,” he said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

