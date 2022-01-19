Bruce Springsteen was recently spotted at a beach in New Jersey that he frequented as a kid.

Bruce Springsteen was spotted at his childhood beach in New Jersey.

The Boss always walks down the Shore, no matter what season it is.

Bruce Springsteen was spotted on Monday at the Manasquan Inlet, a Jersey Shore waterway that connects Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, which he has visited since he was a child.

Springsteen posed for a photo with Art Sarzen, a giddy Sea Girt fan.

Sarzen told NJ Advance Media on Tuesday, “My wife spotted him walking towards us.”

“We spoke for a few minutes because we didn’t want to invade his privacy, but I don’t see ‘The Boss’ very often, so I asked to take a picture with Jersey royalty.”

Bruce couldn’t have been nicer or more genuine than when he said, ‘Of course, let’s do it.’

Springsteen, 72, lives in Colts Neck, which is about 25 minutes from Manasquan without traffic, a straight shot down Route 34, and has visited the Shore town on a regular basis for most of his life.

This past summer, he was seen in a local clothing store.

He had his first drink at The Osprey, on 1st Avenue, half a century ago.

He used to sit with his father at the inlet as a kid, watching boats come in from the Atlantic Ocean.

Springsteen used to walk out onto the jetty and “stare out into the pitch-black nothing of the Atlantic… we’d listen to the ocean waves crashing rhythmically on the shore far behind us,” according to his autobiography “Born to Run,” published in 2016.

