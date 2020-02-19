Bruins’ Chara apologizes for violent cross check

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara reached out to apologize to the Montreal Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher after he was fined $5,000 for a violent cross check toward the throat last week.

While waiting for a faceoff in the Bruins’ zone at 5:38 of the second period last Wednesday, the 6-foot-9 Chara and the 5-foot-9 Gallagher had a confrontation that led to Chara jamming his stick under Gallagher’s chin.

Both players received offsetting minor penalties, with Chara whistled for cross-checking while Gallagher received a roughing penalty. Boston won the game 4-1.

According to Rogers Sportsnet in Canada, Chara made a phone call to Gallagher to apologize. Gallagher reportedly was appreciative of the call.

He elaborated further on Twitter, saying Chara reached out through Marian Gaborik of the Ottawa Senators.

“He also reached out to me through then teammate @MGaborik12. Expressing his apologies and wondering if I was ok. Not his fault obviously I was the dummy who blocked his shot. #classact