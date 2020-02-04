Brumbies beat Rebels in Super Rugby trial

The Brumbies lost 157 Test caps in the off-season, without making any major signings, but they didn’t miss a beat in a Super Rugby trial against the Melbourne Rebels.

Wallabies quintet David Pocock, Christian Lealiifano, Henry Speight, Rory Arnold and Sam Carter all departed but the baby Brumbies thrashed the Rebels 45-14 in Albury on Thursday night.

The Brumbies looked sharp and conditioned for January and despite the exodus, they could still start favourites to clinch consecutive Australian conference titles.

Rebels flyhalf Matt Toomua wants to make the vacant Wallabies No. 10 jersey his own this year and looked polished, laying down a marker for 2020.

The Wallabies’ post World Cup departures included No.10s Lealiifano and Bernard Foley, which has left the national playmaking role up for grabs.

The match unveiled Lealiifano’s replacement with Brumbies’ young gun Noah Lolesio comfortably pulling the strings in an impressive display ahead of next Friday’s opener with the Reds in Canberra.

Rolling subs meant more than 50 players were involved and both teams avoided major injuries ahead of their season openers next week.

Defence dominated a grinding first half before the contest opened up in the second when a yellow card to Rebels reserve hooker Fereti Saaga opened the floodgates.

The Brumbies ran in five tries in second half including three with a man advantage, though satisfied coach Dan McKellar tipped a tougher contest when the teams meet in round two.

“When those (sinbin) opportunities present you’ve got to turn the screws and be relentless and ruthless,” McKellar said, before sounding a note of caution.

“We’ll keep pretty grounded, it’s a trial game. We’ve beaten the Rebels three years in a row in trials and haven’t gone on with it against them in the season.”

Brumbies halfback Joe Powell is playing for his future with the arrival of Wallaby Nic White in Canberra next season, and he was ferocious in defence.

Rebels centre Billy Meakes is determined to make his long-awaited Test debut this year and looks fit, while first-choice Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete finished a sensational team try.

Rebels coach Dave Wessels acknowledged their discipline will need to improve for their opener against the Sunwolves in Japan next week.

“It was a bit of a mixed bag. The players were feeling pretty good at the break but I thought there were some soft moments, to be honest,” Wessels said.

“Trials games aren’t really about winning. It’s about getting through some of the things you want to try out.

“We’ve got a good history of starting the season really fast and I’m feeling confident we can do that again.”