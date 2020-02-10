Brumbies make it 10 straight wins at home

The Brumbies have made it 10 straight wins at home after dispatching Melbourne Rebels in an Australian Super Rugby derby on Friday night.

The hosts triumphed 39-26 to take top spot in the Australia conference early in round two and snap a four-game losing streak against the Rebels.

The Brumbies burst out of the blocks and scored four unanswered tries in the opening 28 minutes to leave the visitors playing catch up all night at Canberra Stadium.

“I’m glad we’ve got the monkey off our back,” Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said.

“We knew they were coming to come out firing so we just had to make sure we did the same.

“Our execution was outstanding, we managed to put pressure on them through territory and had a very good start.

“They’re a good side full of internationals and came back at us but we managed to regain momentum and finish the game off.”

The Rebels were on the back foot from the opening whistle with Brumbies centre Irae Simone scoring inside five minutes after selling a dummy six metres out.

The Brumbies had 85 per cent of possession in the opening 10 minutes before rookie flyhalf Noah Lolesio sent a sensational flick pass to Tom Banks who nabbed the second five-pointer.

Next it was former NRL flyer Solomone Kata who easily palmed off Reece Hodge and set up flanker Tom Cusack to cross untouched out wide.

The Brumbies made it two tries in two minutes when Pete Samu broke from the kick-off before Lolesio grubbered for Kata to score in the corner.

The Rebels finally got some ball on the cusp of halftime and mounted enough pressure for flanker Angus Cottrell to score and make it 24-7 at the break.

The visitors made a flying start to the second half and Cottrell had his second try inside two minutes after carrying three defenders over the line with an epic leg drive.

But the Australian conference favourites quickly hit back through a lineout trick play which saw skipper Allan Alaalatoa put Folau Faingaa over down the blindside.

Rebels hooker Anaru Rangi thought he’d matched his Brumbies counterpart from a rolling maul in the 57th minute, but the try was ruled out due to obstruction.

Fortunately for the Rebels, one minute later Rebels captain Dane Haylett-Petty threw a dummy and scored a sensational solo try from 45 metres out to make it 31-21 and give the visitors hope.

But Lolesio slotted a drop goal in the 65th minute to extend the buffer before Kata grubbered for Tom Wright to score the sealer in the 67th minute.

A late charge from the Rebels saw halfback Frank Lomani score an overlap try in the 78th minute to deny the Brumbies a bonus point.

“We had a really poor start and it was hard to find our way back from that but we never stopped trying,” Rebels coach Dave Wessels said.

“We took a bonus point away from them at the back end of the game which I think at the end of the season is going to matter.”

The Brumbies are chasing their record of 13 straight wins at home, a sequence they established in 1998.