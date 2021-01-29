Brunei issues guidelines for Chinese New Year after recording more imported COVID-19 cases

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The Bruneian government on Thursday released the direction for precautionary measures during the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations after the country recorded four more imported cases of COVID-19.

According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health, Chinese New Year celebrations in the sultanate should be held only with immediate family members and traditional “Open House” events, which means opening homes to relatives, friends and even strangers and share the joy of the season with guests, are not allowed.

The health ministry said individuals who have signs of infection or are unwell are not allowed to visit or be visited by immediate family members. The practice of shaking hands and hugging should be avoided and the practice of sharing spoons, forks, plates and cups should also be avoided during Chinese New Year celebrations.

The ministry asks Bruneians to ensure the surrounding environment is hygienic and personal hygiene is maintained, especially hand hygiene, while practicing proper coughing and sneezing etiquette at all times.

The ministry also reminds the public to practice their social responsibilities during this pandemic by ensuring that they do not violate the regulations and directions issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brunei reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 180. Two of the new cases arrived in the country from India and the other two are from Dubai and Indonesia, respectively.

With the detection of these latest cases, a total of 39 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case on May 6, 2020. At present, Brunei has recorded 267 days without COVID-19 local infection cases.

Meanwhile, 599 individuals, who have arrived in the country after traveling abroad, are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation at the monitoring centers provided by the government.

There have been three deaths resulted from COVID-19 in Brunei and a total of 170 patients have recovered. Enditem