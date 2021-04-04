Brunei launches 5G pilot project to further digital economy

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, April 4 (Xinhua) — The Bruneian government has launched the 5G Pilot Project in the capital to support strategic objectives and priorities under the Digital Economy Masterplan 2025.

According to the local Borneo Bulletin daily on Sunday, the 5G pilot project is commissioned by the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications and spearheaded by the Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry of Brunei Darussalam (AITI) with involvement from telecommunications infrastructure and service providers as well as industry stakeholders and players, including Huawei Brunei.

Minister of Transport and Infocommunications Abdul Mutalib launched the 5G Pilot Project at a local shopping mall on Saturday. The pilot project also aims to demonstrate 5G Proof-of-Concept network environments, promote the value of high-speed 5G mobile communications and create awareness in accelerating 5G adoption.

According to AITI, the pilot project is a continuation of a series of activities to raise awareness on 5G technology, which has the potential to improve productivity, enhance virtual experiences and bring people to the next level of digitalization towards realizing the aspiration of making Brunei a Smart Nation. Enditem