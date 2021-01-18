Brunei reports 1 COVID-19 recovery, active cases decrease to 2

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Brunei reported one more recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 169.

According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health, no more confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded, with the national tally unchanged at 174. There are two active cases still being treated at the National Isolation Center.

A total of 33 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case was reported on May 6, 2020. Brunei has recorded 256 days without local COVID-19 infection cases.

Meanwhile, currently there are 670 returned overseas travellers in mandatory isolation at the monitoring centers provided by the government.

There have been three deaths reported from COVID-19 so far in Brunei. Enditem