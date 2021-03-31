Brunei reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 212 cases in total

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, March 31 (Xinhua) — Brunei reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its total tally to 212.

According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health, Case 211 is a 38-year-old man who arrived in the country from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Case 212 is a 55-year-old man coming from Manila, the Philippines.

The two infected people both arrived in Brunei on March 17. The contact tracing for both cases has identified four close contacts.

There are currently 15 active cases being treated in the National Isolation Center, who are all in a stable condition.

With the detection of the new cases, a total of 71 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case on May 6, 2020. Brunei has recorded 329 days without local COVID-19 cases.

There have been three deaths and 194 recoveries so far reported from the coronavirus epidemic in Brunei. Enditem