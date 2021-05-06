Brunei reports new COVID-19 case, 228 in total

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, May 4 (Xinhua) — Brunei reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 228.

According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health, the latest case is a 52-year-old man who arrived in the country from Manila, the Philippines, on April 21, and showed no signs of infection. Investigation and contact tracing have confirmed no close contacts for this case as he was quarantined upon arrival in the country.

The patient is being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center with other six active cases, who are all in a stable condition.

Brunei has confirmed a total of 87 imported cases since the last local infection case was reported on May 6 last year. Brunei has recorded 363 days without local infections.

There have been three deaths and 218 recovered patients from COVID-19 so far in Brunei. Enditem