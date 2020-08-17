Brunei reports no new COVID-19 cases for 10 consecutive days

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — Brunei reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with the national tally of cases standing at 142.

It marked the 10th consecutive day without new cases since August 7.

According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health, no more recoveries were recorded, maintaining the total number of recovered cases at 138. There is one active case being treated at the National Isolation Center, who was recorded on August 7, breaking the country’s 91-day record without new cases since May 7.

Meanwhile, currently there are 697 individuals who are undergoing mandatory isolation at the monitoring centers provided by the government, who have arrived in the country after traveling abroad.

There have been three deaths from COVID-19 in Brunei. Enditem