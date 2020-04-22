Brunei reports no new COVID-19 cases

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, April 21 (Xinhua) — Brunei reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, making the country’s tally of cases stand at 138 since the first case was detected in the sultanate on March 9.

According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health, no new recoveries were recorded on Tuesday, maintaining the total number of cases recovered to 116 individuals. The number of active cases still being treated at the National Isolation Center remains at 21 cases.

Two patients are still in critical condition and both require Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) and respiratory assistance. The rest are in a stable condition.

No relapse case has been detected on Tuesday and one such case has recovered.

The ministry added that so far 139 individuals are still undergoing quarantine and 2,408 people have completed the quarantine period. Some 11,906 laboratory tests for COVID-19 have been conducted. Enditem