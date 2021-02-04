Brunei’s new head coach to change national football landscape: official

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — K Rajagobal, the newly appointed head coach of Brunei’s national football team, is expected to change the country’s football landscape, Haji Matusin, President of National Football Association Brunei Darussalam (NFABD) said.

“The arrival of Datuk (K Rajagobal) in Brunei Darussalam serves to provide a starting point in changing the landscape of the country’s football,” the president was quoted as saying by local daily the Borneo Bulletin on Wednesday.

“The 191st FIFA ranking has been implanted in our minds for a long time. We hope the arrival of K Rajagobal in Brunei Darussalam will change the current state,” Matusin said.

Matusin also conveyed his gratitude to the AFF Championship-winning Malaysian coach for accepting the role.

According to the report, the president said that although Brunei needs positive results, “it doesn’t mean that we will beat any team tomorrow in any competition. What we want to see is the improvement of how we can close the gap from before”. Enditem