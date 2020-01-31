Bruno Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho pockets €5m after Man Utd transfer

Bruno Fernandes has finally joined Manchester United in a transfer worth up to £68m as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets his hands on his man after a long saga with Sporting

Bruno Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho will pocket a cool €5m (£4.6m) fee for his part in his client’s transfer.

Manchester United confirmed the signing of the Portugal international on Thursday after a saga with Sporting that stretched back to the summer.

The deal has gone from one extreme to the other this month, with negotiations threatening to fall through two weeks ago over payment structure.

Both sides were miles apart in their valuations, with Sporting demanding £68m for the midfielder.

+++ TRANSFER NEWS LIVE +++

Ultimately, United ended up paying up – though the deal is heavily structured around bonuses.

One bonus involved in the transfer is the payment of Fernandes’ agent and brother-in-law Pinho.

According to the Daily Mail, Pinho is set to pocket €5m (£4.6m) as per his part in the deal.

It follows an initial £46.6m payment United have made upfront for the 25-year-old.

A further £21m could be pocketed by Sporting over bonuses, including £12.6m if Fernandes wins any individual player prizes.

Sporting have also revealed that they have inserted a 10 per cent sell on clause if the Red Devils move the ex-Sampdoria star on.

Fernandes was over the moon to finally sign for United in his first interview for his new club on Thursday.

He even eluded to Old Trafford hero Cristiano Ronaldo, who also signed from Sporting.

He said: “My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

“I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me.

“It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team.

“A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”