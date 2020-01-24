Bruno Fernandes ‘annoyed’ at Man Utd and Sporting Lisbon amid ongoing transfer saga

Man Utd have been heavily linked with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes throughout the January transfer window but as yet they have not managed to finalise the deal

Bruno Fernandes is said to be ‘annoyed’ at both Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon for their part in the longest transfer saga of the January window.

The Portugal international is still hoping to complete a move to Old Trafford before the end of the month but time is running out.

United and Sporting have been embroiled in negotiations over the midfielder for weeks with the Red Devils desperate to get the deal over the line.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen the club’s worst start to a season for 30 years and is coming under increased pressure for his job.

So far they have been unable to land any targets in January as they also eye at least another striker, as well as a midfielder.

Solskjaer’s midfield has been depleted by injuries in recent weeks, with the impressive Scott McTominay joining World Cup-winner Paul Pogba in the treatment room over the festive period.

And an injury to main forward Marcus Rashford has rocked the club with the England international expected to be out for around three months.

Fernandes would add some much-needed creativity to Solskjaer’s midfield with the 25-year-old scoring 14 goals and making ten assists in 32 appearances so far this season.

But United’s pursuit of the former Sampdoria man is looking more and more unlikely, with the Premier League club unwilling to meet Sporting’s demands for a January deal.

Rather than progressing with an agreed £55m deal, United said they were only willing to pay £42m for Fernandes.

United, prompted by the belief Sporting were desperate for funds before the end of this month, thought the Portuguese club would accept the lower offer.

But this has not been the case and with one a week remaining until the transfer deadline, it remains to be seen if either club will budge.

The Times say Fernandes has been left ‘annoyed’ with the conduct of both clubs during negotiations but still wants to secure a move to Old Trafford as soon as possible.

Discussing Fernandes’ future this week, super-agent Jorge Mendes told Sky Sports: “I don’t know what will happen to Bruno, honestly I don’t know.

“If he doesn’t leave now, for sure he will leave in summer. Sporting have been talking to other clubs, I’m not sure what will happen if he will go now or at the end of the season.”

For now, the possibility of a deal remains. Negotiations are on hold but not at an end and relations between the two clubs and respective agents remain cordial.