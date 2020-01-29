Bruno Fernandes deal has Man Utd fans fuming over Jorge Mendes involvement

Bruno Fernandes is set to arrive at Manchester United after agreeing a £50.8m deal – but fans have been left furious at Jorge Mendes’ involvement for ‘forcing their hand’ over Barcelona

Bruno Fernandes is heading to Manchester United in a £50.8m deal after Barcelona put pressure on as fans have blamed Jorge Mendes.

The Red Devils are set to seal the midfielder’s signature imminently, Starsport understands, on personal terms worth £150,000-a-week.

It brings an end to the saga which has seen United battle with Sporting Lisbon over the 25-year-old’s fee.

And it nearly went away from United when Barcelona were reportedly prepared to hijack the deal.

The news has sent Twitter into meltdown, with thousands of fans praising the deal.

But some were left furious with one man – Fernandes’ agent.

“Jorge Mendes has played them with that Barcelona rumour,” one supporter said.

The super-agent has brought some big names to Old Trafford, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho.

Another commented: “So basically, Jorge Mendes name-dropped Barca and we s*** ourselves and upped our bid for Bruno Fernandes.”

While a third laid into the agent.

“People like Mendes run this game,” they said.

“One phone call to Barcelona and [Ed] Woodward bottles it and pays up, Jorge gets another jet.”

And a fourth added: “Looks like Jorge is the winner here.”

A fifth put praise on the agent, with: “Mendes playing an absolute blinder again, it seems.”

With a sixth writing: “Mendes at it again, having United on strings.

“Flirts and puts Barca’s a** in the air and Ed comes running.”

Another simply said: “Jorge doing his thing – madness.”

Fernandes played last night in Sporting’s 1-0 win over Martimo.

Wearing the captain’s armband, the 25-year-old has enjoyed a profitable season with 15 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

Speaking after the game, manager Silas said: “I cannot confirm that it was the last game. I would like him to stay, but I cannot say whether he stays or not.

“Bruno is a different player. He started to play in front, we went further behind.

“He sees things that no one sees. Diagonal movements, long passes.

“Further back, the opposing line drops further, because it starts to take passes.

“Any team that had Bruno and lost him would be resented. We will resent if we lose.”

You can get the latest updates on Fernandes’ move to Old Trafford here.