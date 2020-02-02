Bruno Fernandes debut: Man Utd star’s first appearance reviewed after Wolves draw

Manchester United fans finally got a glimpse of long-time transfer target Bruno Fernandes as he made his Premier League debut against Wolves

With a name like Bruno, it was safe to assume most Manchester United supporters were expecting a knockout performance from their new signing.

The killer blow never came in the end, but the signs were there that Bruno Fernandes will go on to become a heavyweight star at Old Trafford.

To be frank, it’s not difficult to line up alongside Andreas Pereira in midfield and look good. Mike Phelan could have pulled his boots on again yesterday and outplayed the bungling Brazilian.

Once Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the likes of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay fit again, Pereira shouldn’t be anywhere near the United starting XI.

Fernandes, on the other hand, will be one of the first names on his team sheet.

Not because United have spent 12 months and £67m on luring him from Sporting Lisbon. But because he has all the qualities to provide his new side with those same qualities they’ve been badly missing.

Just over 12 months ago Fernandes was turning out for Sporting in front of less than 6,000 fans in a league game at Rio Ave.

Now here he was preparing to make his debut in front of almost 75,000 in the place known as the ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

Fernandes, 25, could have been forgiven for feeling nervous, but at least he saw some familiar faces in the tunnel before kick off as he hugged several of his fellow countrymen in the Wolves line-up.

It’s not what Roy Keane would have done. But Keane would have liked the thunderous challenge Fernandes put in on Joao Moutinho inside the opening 20 minutes that left his fellow Portugueuse writhing in agony on the turf.

There was beauty to go with the brawn too – and what impressed most was Fernandes’s willingness to take the ball inside a stadium where there is nowhere to hide.

Operating in the No.10 role behind Anthony Martial, he found pockets of space as he looked to unpick the Wolves defence with some searching passes.

He finished the first half with more touches than any other United player (58) as well as completing more passes (46). He also had more shots than his team-mates (three).

One fizzed just wide, while a second effort flew straight at Rui Patricio. A yard either side and it would have been a goal.

After the break he tested Patricio again with a 30-yard free kick and another long range shot as he continued to take most of the responsibility.

Some passes went astray and Fernandes, who left team-mates impressed following his first training session on Friday, was also booked as the frustration began to build.

It’s a feeling he’ll have to get used to at United, along with a sore back – because he’ll be carrying this side for quite a while.