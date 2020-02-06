Bruno Fernandes explains how Cristiano Ronaldo convinced him to make Man Utd transfer

Bruno Fernandes finally made the move to Manchester United last month in the transfer window and fans can thanks Cristiano Ronaldo for his role in the deal

Bruno Fernandes has admitted he went to Cristiano Ronaldo for advice over a transfer to Manchester United.

The Portugal international finally made the move to Old Trafford after a long saga that stretched on over last year.

Eventually, a deal was agreed with Sporting for his transfer for a fee worth up to £68m.

United were desperate to snap up the midfielder, who went straight into the line-up when the Red Devils took on Wolves at the weekend.

Fernandes could not get on the scoresheet but put in a decent performance as they laboured to draw 0-0.

And the 25-year-old has revealed how United legend Ronaldo convinced him that a move to Old Trafford was the right one for him.

“Yes, I talked about Manchester United with Cristiano,” Fernandes said.

“He just said good things about United. He said he started living his dream here and he started being a really good player here.

“I think he is happy with my transfer.”

Ronaldo spent some of his best years at United, where he won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the Champions League – as well as his first of five Ballon d’Ors.

And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was even keen on seeing how his old team-mate was getting on.

“I also talked with Ole and he said he asked Cristiano about me,” said Fernandes.

“And he said good things about me, which is good!

“Cristiano plays with me in the national team and he knows me, and for me he’s a good person. I want to follow his steps.”

Another former United hero had an impact, too, after Fernandes admitted that Nani also had a word.

“I played with him, he was my captain at Sporting and I learnt some things from him,” he continued.

“He sent me a message the other day and said he was very happy for me with my move.”