Bruno Fernandes in tearful goodbye to Sporting Lisbon ahead of Man Utd move

Bruno Fernandes gave a tearful goodbye to Sporting Lisbon ahead of his Manchester United move in his last interview for the club.

The midfielder is expected to complete a medical at Old Trafford on Thursday in a £46.6m move.

Fernandes leaves Portugal after three seasons with Sporting, where he scored 64 goals in 137 appearances.

The captain was a favourite at the club for his incredible goals as well as passion for the badge.

And footage has emerged of emotion getting the better of the 25-year-old in his last interview for the club.

Speaking on the club’s official YouTube channel, Fernandes says: “The words are short for what I lived here.

“There were important moments that made a mark on my career.”

The midfielder then takes a moment to look away from the camera, tears starting to well up.

“This is not easy,” he says with a smile.

And the emotion starts to show in the 25-year-old’s face.

He adds: “Obviously, it will mark me forever.

“The fans, the people who worked with me, everything, the players, everything.

“I will only keep the positive things because I want people to remember me for the positives.

“I will always remember Sporting for the positives.”

It all suddenly becomes too much for the midfielder as he breaks down in tears.

The interviewer offer their hand in sympathy as Fernandes wipes the tears away.

“Me and my family were always well-received,” he continues.

“We had lots of kindness from everyone, nothing was ever missing.

“And I am not a Lion from the cradle but I will be from now on,” he continues with his voice croaking.

“All I can do is thank them for everything.

“I hope that you star with good memories for me and I will always take you in my heart.”

The clip ends with a message to the former captain.

“May you be a king in the land of Her Majesty,” it reads.

This footage has been viewed nearly 10,000 times since it was published on the club’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday.

