Bruno Fernandes ‘left surprised’ by Premier League after Man Utd debut

Bruno Fernandes made his Manchester United debut on Saturday, playing the full 90 minutes in the Premier League goalless draw with Wolves

United’s new signing made his Old Trafford bow on Saturday, playing the full 90 minutes of the goalless draw with Wolves.

He impressed at times, having a couple of attempts at goal while looking busy in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield.

Fernandes started despite only signing for United on Thursday and having just one trainings session with his new team-mates.

But, according to Portuguese outlet Record , Fernandes was surprised by the intensity an rhythm of English football though was “absolutely delighted” with his opening match.

That’s despite reportedly being slightly disappointed not to have got on the scoresheet having twice been denied by Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

One man who wasn’t at all disappointed with Fernandes as the 25-year-old’s new manager Solskjaer.

The Norwegian said: ”We got Bruno deeper on the ball for us. I felt we controlled the first half as well.

“In the second half we threatened a little bit more. I feel the ground staff must have moved the goal slightly to the right!

“Bruno is a top player. It’s the first game. First half everyone was getting the ball into feet and Bruno is one of those who, when he gets into feet, he wants players moving in front of him and we didn’t.

“Bruno Fernandes will become a top footballer. Give him time and he will become a very good addition for us.

“We dropped him deeper to get him on the ball and I thought him and Fred did very well.

“His demeanour, smile, everything about him is a boost for everyone. He is a genuine lad, a top professional and he is a winner.

“Today we saw glimpses of his character and we will see more and more.”

Manchester United are now on their winter break and are not in action again until February 17 when they face rivals Chelsea.