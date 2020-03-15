Bruno Fernandes lifts lid on what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is really careful with at Man Utd

Manchester United new boy Bruno Fernandes was full of praise for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after making a dream start to life at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer “wants perfection” from Bruno Fernandes, despite the midfielder making an instant impact at his new club.

Fernandes has contributed three goals and four assists since making the move to Old Trafford in January, with United currently on an 11 game unbeaten run.

Despite their good form, Fernandes has revealed in a Sky Sports interview that Solskjaer is always demanding more.

“It’s difficult [to assess Solskjaer]because it’s been one month, but he’s always careful with the details and for me, that’s important because it is one of the things which changes football now is looking for the details,” Fernandes said.

“Now, every coach is really good, they look at each other and learn from each other and so the game is difficult.

“Now you have videos and most teams know what you will do, where you will place the ball, where they need to press so the game becomes harder and harder.

“I think he’s really good on this and he was a footballer so he knows when he needs to talk to players, when he needs to give a good word or sometimes come and push you to give more.

“I think when you have a past in football, you understand these things more than when you don’t have [a past].

“But sometimes you have coaches who never play football and they also know this too so it depends coach from coach but I think Ole is really careful with these kind of points.

“He wants perfection, which is impossible, but he tries to ask more and more from us.”

Fernandes also claimed that Solskjaer has helped him hit the ground running at United, adding: “I think the coach is always important for a new player when you come in.”

“With me, it was really important because you need to feel confidence from the other side. When you need to change, and it’s a big change coming from another country to a big club with big players, you need to be ready.

“I think when I arrived here, the coach was really important but more than the coach was my team-mates because when you have the confidence of your team-mates, it’s much better and easier for you.”