Bruno Fernandes’ Man Utd contract details after Old Trafford transfer confirmed

Bruno Fernandes has joined Manchester United with the midfielder potentially making his Premier League debut against Wolves on Saturday

Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United’s fourth most expensive signing with the club paying Sporting Lisbon €55million (£46.3m) for the midfielder’s services.

It’s a fee that could rise to €80m (£67.4m) due to add-ons with negotiations having been ongoing for the majority of the month before a deal was confirmed.

Fernandes has put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half year deal at Old Trafford with United having an option to extend for a further year.

And the 25-year-old will take home around £150,000 per week while he is a Manchester United player.

Paul Pogba is United’s record signing with Juventus receiving £89m from the Premier League side back in 2016.

Fernandes could now replace the Frenchman in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield with Pogba out injured.

And Solskjaer is delighted to have finally secured the signing of Fernandes with United having first been linked with the Portuguese star in the summer.

Solskjaer said: “We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team.

“Most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.

“Bruno’s goals and assists stats speak for themselves, he will be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season.

“The winter break is coming at a perfect time for us to integrate Bruno into the squad and for him to get to know his team-mates.”

And the man himself can’t wait to get starting with Fernandes adding: “My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.”