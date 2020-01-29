Bruno Fernandes only seventh on Man Utd’s list of highest earners

Bruno Fernandes is poised to become Manchester United’s first signing of the January transfer window, but he will only become the club’s seventh highest earner

Bruno Fernandes is on the verge of signing a bumper £150,000-a-week deal at Manchester United – but that will only make him the joint-seventh highest earner at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese midfielder is finally set to join United after Sporting Lisbon accepted an initial £46.6m offer, with a further £8.5m to come in add-ons.

Fernandes will also be due £12.7m in bonuses from the Red Devils if he meets certain individual achievements.

Starsport understands the long-term deal he is jetting in to Manchester to seal is worth £7.8m per year, but six players currently rake in more than that at the club.

David de Gea is United’s top earner, with the goalkeeper taking home a staggering £370,000 every week – which equates to almost £20m annually.

Next in the list is Paul Pogba, who earns £290,000 per week at Old Trafford.

The £89m Frenchman has only featured twice for United since the end of September, meaning he has collected around £2.3m for each appearance.

Anthony Martial pockets £250,000 per week, while Marcus Rashford is currently on a £200,000-a-week wage.

New United captain Harry Maguire, who became the world’s most expensive defender when he joined for £80m last summer, put pen to paper on a £190,000-a-week contract in August.

And Juan Mata still takes home £160,000 per week despite being used sparingly by boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

Then comes impending arrival Fernandes in the list of United’s best-paid stars, tied level with Luke Shaw in seventh place.

When the Sporting ace officially joins, he will receive the same £150,000-a-week wage that Shaw is currently enjoys.

Four players follow the pair in ninth, with Fred, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic all earning £120,000 per week.

They are the 11 United men taking home more than £100,000 per week; Aaron Wan-Bissaka signed a £90,000-a-week deal in the summer, Jesse Lingard only receives £75,000 per week, and most astonishingly, Scott McTominay is on a £10,000-a-week salary.

Alexis Sanchez is technically the Red Devils’ joint-highest earner with De Gea on £350,000 per week, but the Chilean is currently plying his trade on loan at Inter Milan.

Man Utd’s top earners if Bruno Fernandes signs

1. David de Gea – £375,000 per week (£19.5m annual pay)

2. Paul Pogba – £290,000 per week (£15.1m annual pay)

3. Anthony Martial – £250,000 per week (£13m annual pay)

4. Marcus Rashford – £200,000 per week (£10.4m annual pay)

5. Harry Maguire – £190,000 per week (£9.9m annual pay)

6. Juan Mata – £160,000 per week (£8.3m annual pay)

7=. Luke Shaw – £150,000 per week (£7.8m annual pay)

7=. Bruno Fernandes – £150,000 per week (£7.8m annual pay)

9=. Fred – £120,000 per week (£6.2m annual pay)

9=. Victor Lindelof – £120,000 per week (£6.2m annual pay)

9=. Nemanja Matic – £120,000 per week (£6.2m annual pay)