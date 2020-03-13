Bruno Fernandes says Pep Guardiola made him mad and didn’t deserve his respect

Bruno Fernandes was spotted giving Pep Guardiola a ‘shush’ gesture in Manchester United’s 2-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has opened up on his heated exchange with Pep Guardiola in last Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester City – insisting the Spaniard “didn’t deserve my respect”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ’s men picked up a crucial victory over bitter rivals City, with goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay handing them bragging rights at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, one of the game’s biggest talking points involved Fernandes, who was spotted directing a ‘shush’ gesture towards City manager Guardiola on the touchline.

And the Portugal international has now explained his antics, claiming Guardiola said something that left him seething.

“I talked about [the incident]with some friends,” he told Football Daily.

“Some people think like, ‘Pep won everything, who is Bruno to do this to him?’

“But I think it’s about respect. Now, outside of the pitch, calm, I don’t do this again if I’m on the pitch now.

“But at that moment, the words he told me made me mad and on the pitch I’m a little bit nervous. It’s the kind of player I am.

“I have respect for Pep and what he wins and what he did for football, because he changed some mentalities in football.

“But I think in that moment, he didn’t respect me, so he didn’t deserve my respect at that moment on the pitch.”

Replays have since showed Guardiola was trying to gain a minor advantage prior to the exchange.

Fernandes first approached Guardiola in an attempt to retrieve the ball, only for the City gaffer to throw it past him to Luke shaw.

Shaw subsequently took the throw, but from the position the ball landed in – not where it went out of play.

It is believed this and Guardiola’s refusal to give Fernandes the ball sparked their row on Sunday.

When asked for his thoughts on Fernandes’ gesture, Solskjaer said: “You need a character here, you need character at this club, but this team they have got that.

“They have learned through some hard times this season, because we have been a young team and we have started something we believe in and Bruno has helped that.”