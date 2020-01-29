Bruno Fernandes says Premier League is ‘top destination’ as Man Utd transfer nears

The Sporting Lisbon star was stopped by Portuguese media to answer questions about the Premier League and Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes says the Premier League was always his ‘preferred destination’, as speculation mounts that his transfer from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United could be confirmed on Wednesday.

The attacking midfielder is closer than ever to sealing a move to Old Trafford, with a £68m fee now having been agreed between the clubs.

United increased their offer to Sporting for Fernandes twice in the space of 24 hours after Barcelona attempted to hijack the deal.

And the 25-year-old has now broken his silence on the protracted transfer, which United initially enquired about as long ago as last summer.

The Portugal international was stopped outside his house by Portuguese television station SIC as he was getting into his car.

Asked if the Premier League was his preference, Fernandes replied: “It always was.”

But when asked specifically about Manchester United, he simply added, with a big grin on his face: “Anything really.”

Fernandes’ medical in Manchester could happen on Wednesday with the midfielder set to fly to the north west.

But the process may drag into Thursday, depending on how quickly the paperwork can be signed off.

Should the deal go through, it will be the biggest of the January transfer window in the Premier League so far.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has prioritised midfield as an area to strengthen this month, with injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay leaving them short of options.

But the Norwegian has complained that getting deals over the line in January is always a struggle.

“We’ve got players here we’re working hard to get back as well and if there is something out there, then the club are pursuing that and looking at it,” Solskjaer said.

“Of course it is a difficult window. It always has been. The clubs don’t want to lose their best players.

“I can’t remember how many good ones we’ve brought in in January. Henrik (Larsson) was good, Nemanja (Vidic) and Patrice (Evra) were two good ones.”