Bruno Fernandes speaks out after long-awaited Man Utd debut vs Wolves

United’s mega money signing couldn’t inspire his side to a victory over Wolves, but says he is confident he will next time out against Chelsea

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United debut didn’t exactly go to plan as the Red Devils played out a low-key, 0-0 draw against Wolves at Old Trafford.

The attacking midfielder showed glimpses of his talent and had three efforts saved by Rui Patricio, but in truth United were underwhelming as a whole.

The result means United have now failed to score in three consecutive games for the first time since October 2016.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spent the entire transfer window chasing Fernandes in the hope that the Portugal international would inspire United to play a more attractive brand of football and score more goals.

United managed 15 shots against Wolves, five on target but a goalless draw was always a likely outcome between two sides who have now managed a combined three goals in their last four meetings.

Nonetheless, Fernandes was buzzing after making his debut and playing the full 90 minutes on his first start for his new club.

He took to social media to express himself, tweeting: “Happy with my debut! Looking for the next game and grab the 3 points!”

Fernandes made an instant impression on United fans and was voted Man of the Match on his debut in the 0-0 draw.

The 25-year-old had five shots, more than anybody else on the pitch, and also the highest amount of overall passes (88) and passes in the opposing half (70), highlighting his influence.

Solskjaer believes his side were the dominant one and says Fernandes will be a top addition to the club.

“It was a game as you expected really. We dominated the game, had loads of possession, they gave us problems on counter attacks and set plays,” he said.

“We got Bruno deeper on the ball for us. I felt we controlled the first half as well.

“Bruno is a top player. It’s the first game. First half everyone was getting the ball into feet and Bruno is one of those who, when he gets into feet, he wants players moving in front of him and we didn’t.

“He’ll be a top addition.”

Manchester United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after the winter interval on January 17.