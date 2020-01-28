Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd latest from Sporting boss ahead of potential transfer

Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United has been the hottest transfer rumour of January and the saga looks to go right to the wire with negotiations ongoing between the Red Devils and Sporting

Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United has been talked up by Sporting boss Silas, who admitted the player is growing more anxious over a move.

The Red Devils have made the Portuguese midfielder a top target this month as they look for more creativity in that area of the pitch.

Injuries have also forced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hand, with Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba out.

Fernandes was watched by the Norweigan manager earlier this month when Sporting took on Porto and a transfer looked like it was on the way imminently.

But dithering over payments and bonuses has stalled the deal amid reports that a standstill between all parties was preventing a transfer going through.

However, Sporting boss Silas insisted that the 25-year-old is still as professional as ever amid the ongoing transfer rumours.

He said: “Very good, always in a good mood and always available to work.

“I realise that [Fernandes] is more anxious, but I didn’t notice it in training or in the game.

“I think he will play and I have the I’m sure you will play well.”

However, Sporting still expect Fernandes to complete a move to Old Trafford this month.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has reacted defiantly to recent reports that there are question marks over his future.

“I don’t know what you’ve said and written,” he said to reporters after the Red Devils beat Tranmere in the FA Cup.

“You can see everyone wanted us to fail but it doesn’t bother me. I can’t be up and down [emotionally]. I’m happy but won’t relax. Two big games coming up.”

United overcame Tranmere with ease after netting five in the first-half to finish the match 6-0.

However, they face sterner opposition next when they travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

United are 3-1 down after a morale-deflating first-leg loss at Old Trafford.