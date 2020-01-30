Bruno Fernandes to watch Man Utd vs Man City ‘at the Etihad’ ahead of transfer

Manchester United may have an extra fan in attendance at the Etihad this evening with Bruno Fernandes set to be at the stadium to watch his new side

Manchester United’s newest signing Bruno Fernandes should be in attendance at the Etihad Stadium this evening to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final clash.

The Red Devils take on Manchester City tonight for a place at Wembley next month.

Fernandes’ move is still to be completed but United have released a statement this afternoon confirming an agreement has been reached with Sporting.

The club statement read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

“The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

“A further announcement will be made in due course.”

Portuguese news outlet SIC Noticias have had a man stationed outside Old Trafford all day, offering updates on the imminent transfer.

And this afternoon reporter Emmanuel Nunes announced Fernandes should be at the Etihad tonight to watch his new side.

The player will then undergo a medical tomorrow before putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

Fernandes is said to be flying into England today, after recording a goodbye message for Sporting.

The transfer is United’s first this month, as executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward faces a bombardment of criticism from fans.

Angry supporters have criticised the running of the club, with a select few vandalising his home on Tuesday evening.

United have released a statement condemning the incident.

“Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees,” the statement read.

“We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack.

“Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by The Club and may face prosecution.

“Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another.

“There is simply no excuse for this.”