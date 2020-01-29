Bruno Fernandes ‘waiting and buzzing’ to travel to England to complete Man Utd transfer

Bruno Fernandes is on the verge of signing for Manchester United after the Premier League outfit finally agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon

Bruno Fernandes is “waiting and buzzing in Lisbon” after Manchester United finally agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon to bring him to the Premier League.

Starsport understands an initial fee in the region of £46.6m has been agreed between the two clubs, with United due to pay a further £8.5m based on their success over the coming years and a further £12.7m in bonuses if the player meets certain individual achievements

Fernandes is now set to put pen to paper on a £150,000-a-week long-term deal at Old Trafford.

United have acted after it was reported that Barcelona were also interested in signing the Portuguese midfielder and subsequently sending him on loan to Valencia in a bid to loan forward Rodrigo Moreno.

But according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fernandes is “waiting and buzzing” to finally seal his long-awaited move to United.

Romano also claims the player “would be ready to fly to Manchester tomorrow” once he is given the all clear to go and agree personal terms with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Fernandes, who will become Solskjaer’s first signing of the January window, was also linked with a switch to United in the summer.

A deal failed to materialise then, but the Red Devils look to have finally got their man six months later.

Sporting turned down an initial €50m [£42m] offer for Fernandes, instead holding out for at least €55m [£46.6m] upfront.

And just as it seemed negotiations had hit a stumbling block, United have struck an agreement with the Portuguese outfit.

According to transfer expert Duncan Castles, Sporting told Fernandes that United’s initial offer was “disrespectful to him as a player” and pointed to their £80m acquisition of Harry Maguire and £50m purchase of Aaron Wan-Bissaka as reason why.

“I’m hearing that Bruno is more on board with remaining until the summer,” Castles said on Reach PLC’s Transfer Window podcast.

“I’ve been told that Sporting have been talking to the player and trying to convince him that an offer of €55m and the initial offer of €50m is disrespectful to him as a player and if you compare that fee with the money Manchester United put down in the summer to buy a right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, a centre-back, Harry Maguire, the offer undervalues Bruno as a player and therefore he should consider whether that’s the club he definitely wants to go to.”

Solskjaer has been determined to add a midfielder to his ranks this month amid injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

And the Norwegian will be getting a prolific one of that, with Fernandes scoring an impressive 64 goals in 137 appearances for Sporting.