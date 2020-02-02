Bruno Fernandes will stop Man Utd fans ‘pouring out’ of Old Trafford early

Bruno Fernandes could stop Manchester United fans from leaving games early according to Peter Crouch

Bruno Fernandes has been tasked with getting Manchester United fans excited again by former England striker Peter Crouch.

The Portugal international has joined up with his new team-mates following his £46.6m move from Sporting Lisbon and could make his first start on Saturday afternoon.

Crouch believes the move could prove to be a very successful one, especially considering that plenty of clubs would have loved to have signed the 25-year-old last month.

He told the Daily Mail: “The deal looks brilliant at first glance, doesn’t it?

“Bruno Fernandes, a top-class Portugal international who was wanted by many top European clubs, has joined Manchester United for £68 million (with add ons).

“Fernandes is heading impressively towards his peak.

“He will play at a stadium that has provided the stage for so many top-class performers down the years and we saw at Sporting Lisbon that he has the exciting qualities United fans have come to expect from their main men over the last 25 years.

“Those fans need a lift. I was in Manchester 10 days ago and saw a performance against Burnley that left me speechless.

“What struck me most was the utter despondency of the fans who poured out of the stadium long before the final whistle. I hope Fernandes can make them excited once more.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has since offered an update on whether Fernandes is ready to play, and refused to confirm whether he could start against Wolves.

The Norwegian said: “Well, we’ll see how he is today. There’s been loads of stress – well, not stress, what’s the word?

“He’s had loads to do the last few days, so we’ll see how he is, how he feels. But he’ll be involved, he’ll definitely be reporting with the lads.”

Fernandes said after joining: “I feel very well and I’m very happy to be here.

“It’s an honour for me to represent this club and a dream come true.

“It was my dream to play in the Premier League and fortunately for me my dream is also to play for Manchester United.”