Bruno Tonioli says Strictly cast won’t wear masks because of regular coronavirus testing

Bruno Tonioli has revealed that this year’s cast of Strictly Come Dancing won’t be wearing face masks after all.

The judge, who won’t be returning to the show for the start of the new season, said the celebrity contestants and their professional dancing partners must act responsibly so they don’t have to wear face masks.

He insisted that no one will have to wear them as everyone on the BBC show will be tested for coronavirus regularly.

Speaking to The Sun, Bruno urged the stars to only socialise with people they know are free from the deadly bug while they are taking part in the competition this year.

“We have to take responsibility ourselves for our own actions,” he said.

Bruno also claimed the dance routines wouldn’t work with face masks.

He added: “How can you do a quickstep or a foxtrot or a waltz without touching?

“I mean, the hold is a huge part of the routine. Nobody will wear masks as everyone is being tested regularly.”

The BBC has introduced a number of new measures to keep the Strictly set safe from Covid-19.

Celebrities and their partners will reportedly isolate together, as well doing their own makeup and rehearsing in separate studios.

There will also be a skeleton TV crew on set and the judges won’t be allowed big entourages.

Strictly bosses have revealed that Bruno will miss the start of the new series.

He is in the US for their version of the show Dancing With The Stars, and currently flight restrictions and quarantine rules means he almost certainly will need to stay there until their series finishes.

Bruno will be on a video call on the Sunday results shows and will then make a big return at the end of the series.