Bruno Tonioli set for ‘big comeback’ to Strictly Come Dancing 2020 after ditching show

Bruno Tonioli could be returning to Strictly Come Dancing a lot sooner than originally thought after the shock announcement he won’t be participating in the 2020 series.

The 64-year-old flamboyant show judge has reportedly ditched the UK version of the long running dance competition to take up his seat on the 2020 panel of Dancing With The Stars in the USA instead.

Traditionally, Bruno would jet between the London and Los Angeles to be a judge on both shows at the same time as both Strictly and Dancing With The Stars air in the autumn.

However, the current global pandemic posed by the coronavirus outbreak has led the Italian choreographer to pick one show over the other as travel restrictions would make it impossible for him to appear on both this year.

It now seems that BBC show bosses are keen to shoe-horn Bruno in to the upcoming 18th season of the dance contest.

A source told The Daily Star: “Everyone at Strictly was devastated when they found out Bruno was going to pull out of this year’s series.

“Travel restrictions in place because of coronavirus meant he couldn’t fly back and forth to do both shows this year, so he picked Dancing With The Stars. But Strictly’s producers were still keen for him to make an appearance if it was possible.”

The source added: “Dancing With The Stars usually ends a few weeks before Strictly’s final. So the plan is for Bruno to jet back to the UK as soon as he’s finished with his ­commitments in the US.

“There will be enough time for him to do two weeks in quarantine if needed. And then he will be free to make his big comeback on Strictly.”

Bruno is something of a fan favourite with Strictly viewers with his dramatic critiques of contestants’ dance efforts proving a highlight of many episodes.

The ageing dance expert has been a regular on the judging line-up since the show launched back in 2004.

The upcoming 2020 series is expected to kick off this year in October – months after the usual August launch dates of the show.

While the series will have shorter run than normal as bosses seek to limit COVID related risks interfering with the show.