Brutal -7C on the coldest night of the winter so far, and Arctic Blast is about to make it even colder.

Temperatures dropped to a bone-chilling -7C last night, and an Arctic blast is on its way, meaning it’ll only get COLDER from here.

Last night, Wales experienced its coldest night of the winter so far, with temperatures in the country plummeting to -6C and British residents braving the cold.

However, last night the entire country was frozen.

Temperatures in Oxfordshire and the south coast of England dipped to -7C.

“Last night was the coldest night of the Winter so far for Wales,” the Met Office said, adding that Sennybridge recorded a low of -6.0 °C in the early hours of Friday.

For the most up-to-date news and forecasts, visit our weather live blog.

On Sunday, the mist will clear up quickly.

The weather will then be dry, with bright periods and varying levels of cloud cover.

Drizzle in parts of western Scotland.

On Monday, the clouds will part and sunny spells will develop.

There will be rain in Scotland and Northern Ireland as well.

Early frost makes for a chilly start to the day.

Much of southern and central England will then experience dry, bright weather with plenty of sunshine.

Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, and northern and western England will experience more cloud, with patches of mist lingering.

Western Scotland is experiencing rain.

The evening will be mostly dry, with some clear spells, but there will be more cloud in the north and west.

Most areas will remain dry overnight, with patches of mist forming and thick cloud cover across northern and western areas.

Drizzle and light rain will continue to fall across western Scotland.

Pour a solution of water and salt over icy areas.

A solution of three parts vinegar to one part water will also work.

DO NOT USE BROILING WATER TO DEFROST FROZEN CAR WINDOWS.

To remove the frost, only use a car-specific scraper.

Prevent windscreen frost by soaking an old towel in a solution of water and table salt, or a mixture of one part water and two parts alcohol the night before, and then placing it over your car windows.

Snow will fall in London before the end of the winter, according to forecasts.

On February 9, snow is expected to fall in the capital.

However, on January 28, parts of Scotland and the north-east of England will be hit hard.

“A change in conditions brings cold air to the UK,” Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said earlier this week.

“It’ll spread out from the north later Wednesday, then linger…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.