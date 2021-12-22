Bryant Gladney, a Boone County assistant fire chief, was killed in a terrifying car accident while responding to a Missouri accident.

Bryant Gladney, a Boone County assistant fire chief, was killed in a horrifying car accident while responding to a Missouri crash.

Assistant chief Bryant Gladney’s vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer traveling westbound at around 4.30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Boone County Fire District.

A University Hospital ambulance and a vehicle involved in the original crash were also hit by the truck.

Gladney was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

No other first responders were hurt, and no one was hurt in the original crash, according to fire officials.

