BT Fined Almost a Quarter of a Million Pounds for 118 Call Overcharges

Ofcom has finished its investigation into EE not capping the call rate on 118 numbers and decided that, yes, it was playing silly buggers. Now BT, who owns EE, has to cough up over £245,000.

The case was opened last year after the BT didn’t act fast enough to implement the industry-wide cap on 118 numbers that came into effect on April 1, 2019. By the time it finally got on board, customers who haven’t quite got the hang of using the internet had clocked up charges that they shouldn’t have between April 1 and June 26, 2019.

Ofcom’s site explains that BT has repaid affected customers in full, and had put steps in place to make sure it doesn’t balls up again. The governing body considered this incident a “serious breach” listing the following reasons:

A BT spokesperson has chimed in on the matter, saying:

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this mistake caused to a very small number of our customers,” said a BT spokesperson, “Customers that were affected were overcharged by less than £5 on average and we quickly contacted and refunded every one of them. We have taken this very seriously and have reviewed and updated our procedures to ensure it does not happen again.”

It had better not, unless it wants to be out of pocket by another quarter million again.